Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Florida may ban girls’ period talk in elementary grades

FILE - Florida state Rep. Stan McClain, R-Belleview, attends a legislative session, March, 13...
FILE - Florida state Rep. Stan McClain, R-Belleview, attends a legislative session, March, 13 2019, in Tallahassee, Fla.(Source: AP Photo/Steve Cannon, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 6:19 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) - Legislation moving in the Florida House would ban discussion of menstrual cycles and other human sexuality topics in elementary grades.

The bill sponsored by Republican Rep. Stan McClain would restrict public school instruction on human sexuality, sexually transmitted diseases and related topics to grades 6 through 12. McClain confirmed at a recent committee meeting that discussions about menstrual cycles would also be restricted to those grades.

“So if little girls experience their menstrual cycle in 5th grade or 4th grade, will that prohibit conversations from them since they are in the grade lower than sixth grade?” asked state Rep. Ashley Gantt, a Democrat who taught in public schools and noted that girls as young as 10 can begin having periods.

“It would,” McClain responded.

The GOP-backed legislation cleared the House Education Quality Subcommittee on Wednesday by a 13-5 vote mainly along party lines. It would also allow parents to object to books and other materials their children are exposed to, require schools to teach that a person’s sexual identity is determined biologically at birth and set up more scrutiny of certain educational materials by the state Department of Education.

McClain said the bill’s intent is to bring uniformity to sex education across all of Florida’s 67 school districts and provide more pathways for parents to object to books or other materials they find inappropriate for younger children.

At the committee meeting, Gantt asked whether teachers could face punishment if they discuss menstruation with younger students.

“My concern is they won’t feel safe to have those conversations with these little girls,” she said.

McClain said “that would not be the intent” of the bill and that he is “amenable” to some changes to its language. The measure must be approved by another committee before it can reach the House floor; a similar bill is pending in the Senate.

An email seeking comment was sent Saturday to the office of Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is widely seen as a potential 2024 presidential candidate.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shayla Livingston is arrested after assaulting an officer.
Stop & Shop dispute led to Assault of an officer
Police find 100 pounds of marijuana at Bridgeport smoke shop, charged with illegal operation of marijuana dispensary
The suspect, 20-year-old Jeremy White, was taken into custody on an active arrest warrant out...
20-year-old held on $1 million bond for robbery and assault
Rep. Robin Comey was arrested following a crash in Hartford on March 16.
State Rep. Comey arrested, charged with OUI after crash near state capitol
Wallingford Police responded to M&T Bank within Stop & Shop at 930 North Colony Road for a...
Police chase suspect through Wallingford grocery store

Latest News

FORECAST: Much colder end to the weekend...spring arrives next week!
Technical Discussion: A cold & windy Sunday before a spring warm-up!
Police say an 11-year-old boy and his 10-year-old friend were shooting Gel Blaster water guns...
Police: Boys shot at while firing toy guns at cars, 1 injured
Police say two boys, ages 10 and 11, were shooting water pellets at passing cars when someone...
Police looking for person who fired weapon at boys with toy guns
North Korea views the U.S.-South Korean military drills as a practice to launch an invasion,...
North Korea launches missile into sea amid US-South Korea drills