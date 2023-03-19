Contests
State police seek man accused of stealing chainsaw from Ellington store

Man accused of stealing chainsaw
Man accused of stealing chainsaw(Ellington Police)
By Olivia Kalentek
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 10:22 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ELLINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) - State police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who stole a chainsaw from a store in Ellington.

Police say a man stole a chainsaw from the Ellington Agway around 11:04 Saturday morning.

The suspect fled in a white Hyundai Sonata with unknown Rhode Island registration plates. The Hyundai was a newer model, police say.

The car reportedly has a large hole on the driver’s side windshield.

The man is described as a white or Hispanic male, is roughly 5′10″, and has a thin build with a trimmed beard.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Ellington resident trooper Burnell at  Tyler.Burnell@ct.gov.

