State police seek man accused of stealing chainsaw from Ellington store

ELLINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) - State police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who stole a chainsaw from a store in Ellington.

Police say a man stole a chainsaw from the Ellington Agway around 11:04 Saturday morning.

The suspect fled in a white Hyundai Sonata with unknown Rhode Island registration plates. The Hyundai was a newer model, police say.

The car reportedly has a large hole on the driver’s side windshield.

The man is described as a white or Hispanic male, is roughly 5′10″, and has a thin build with a trimmed beard.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Ellington resident trooper Burnell at Tyler.Burnell@ct.gov.

