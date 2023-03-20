Contests
East Lyme school bus driver teaches bus safety tips with her children’s book

By Luke Hajdasz
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 7:54 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
EAST LYME, CT (WFSB) - Valerie Higley has been a school bus driver for 20 years.

Between the morning and afternoon routes, there’s a lot of downtime! So, she found a new way to keep busy.

“I really wanted to communicate in a better way with students,” Higley said.

Her children’s book, Shaman Rides the School Bus tells the story of a goat on the go. In the book, Shaman and his friends ride the school bus on the way to class.

Higley drives in East Lyme and has spent the last few weeks reading to classrooms across the district. On Monday, it was Mr. Wight’s second-grade class with students like Addy Pearsall.

Pearsall says there are lessons in the book she’ll actually be able to use.

“My brother, I’m always trying to keep him safe,” Pearsall said. “I don’t want him to get hurt, he’s really young for his grade so I want to make sure he stays safe because he means a lot to me.”

Higley writes the book in such a way that students as young as kindergarten can understand. She teaches things like how many mirrors are on a bus, when to cross in front of a bus, riding with your back against the back of the seat and your bottom on the bottom.

“(It’s about) the urgency of getting the message out,” Higley said.

All of the animals in the book are based on actual pets Higley has. She says reading the book in the class helps get the message to stick a little more.

“Not hearing it from me for the first time in a crowded environment that’s distracting,” Higley said. “This helps them retain the message a lot more.”

The book is used across East Lyme. Higley is hoping to expand to teach kids safety on and off the bus.

“There are distracted drivers out there so to not to assume that a driver is going to stop because unfortunately some might not,” Higley said.

