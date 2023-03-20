Contests
Lawmaker, crime victims call for halt of prison sentence commutations

Prison bars
Prison bars(Action News 5)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 10:03 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A state senator and family members of Connecticut murder victims are calling for an immediate halt for prison sentence commutations.

Sen. Heather Somers and the families will be at a Judiciary Committee hearing on Monday morning at the Legislative Office Building in Hartford.

It’s set for 10 a.m.

They want to immediately halt prison sentence commutations for murderers, rapists and other violent felons.

They said the committee on Monday is considering nominations for the Connecticut Board of Pardons and Paroles, which shaved multiple decades off of the sentences of 44 convicted murderers in 2022. Somers called that a drastic spike in commutations.

