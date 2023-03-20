Contests
Proposal would allow students to buy birth control on college campuses

Proposal for birth control in vending machines
By Susan Raff and Evan Sobol
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
(WFSB) - The overturning of Roe v Wade is pushing Connecticut lawmakers to protect women’s rights.

They’ve strengthened abortion rights and now want more access to birth control.

A proposal would allow students to buy birth control right on campus.

“I believe that all women should have access to what they need. Especially on campuses where we are all adults here. We should be able to get healthcare here and in the state,” said Megan Molloy, a CCSU freshman.

A proposal moving its way through the legislature would allow students to buy birth control on college campuses.

Birth control and Plan B, which can prevent a pregnancy, are sold over the counter in pharmacies.

“I’ve experienced a very difficult miscarriage and experienced an abortion so I understand that these choices are very important to women,” said Sen. Julie Kushner (D – Danbury).

Kushner spoke candidly about her personal decisions and believes if we want to prevent abortions we need more access to birth control.

Republican Sen. Heather Somers agrees. Somers was recently at a CVS in Groton, supporting another way to increase access. This would allow pharmacists to prescribe and dispense birth control.

“We are not trying to take away OBGYN or gynecologists jobs or visits we encourage people to see their doctor. This is really for the person who doesn’t have access to the doctor, doesn’t have an appointment and wants to prevent a pregnancy,” said Somers (R - Groton).

CCSU gives free condoms to students. Some feel there should be more options.

“I think college campuses, it’s time to step up. I like that bi-partisan decision,” said Scott Purdie, CCSU senior.

Twenty-four states allow pharmacists to prescribe and dispense birth control. Both of these proposals still need to be voted on, and right now there is support.

