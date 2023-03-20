Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

School staff handled altercation at Maloney High School, Meriden police say

(Generic graphic of school lockers)
(Generic graphic of school lockers)(MGN)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) – School staff handled an altercation at Maloney High School on Monday, according to police.

Meriden police said it did respond and helped school staff during the incident.

There were no significant injuries reported, police said.

Meriden police said it “appeared to be an altercation of some type.”

No other details were released.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened around 12:20 a.m. and shut down the Hutchinson River Parkway for several...
White Plains, NY officials identify CT children killed in weekend crash
Police find 100 pounds of marijuana at Bridgeport smoke shop, charged with illegal operation of marijuana dispensary
Wallingford Police responded to M&T Bank within Stop & Shop at 930 North Colony Road for a...
Police chase suspect through Wallingford grocery store
Chief meteorologist Mark Dixon said Tuesday will be mostly sunny and mild.
Technical Discussion: Sunny and mild to begin the week, unsettled to end it...
Mt. Southington preps for winter
Mt. Southington Ski Area closes for the season

Latest News

Students in Plainfield learn to use artificial intelligence
Students at Plainfield High will soon learn about artificial intelligence
5 kids killed in NY crash identified
VIDEO: 5 kids killed in NY crash identified
Proposal for birth control in vending machines
VIDEO: Proposal for birth control in vending machines
Dr. Magna Dias talks about how she is already seeing patients with spring allergies.
INTERVIEW: Dealing with spring allergies