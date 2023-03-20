School staff handled altercation at Maloney High School, Meriden police say

MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) – School staff handled an altercation at Maloney High School on Monday, according to police.

Meriden police said it did respond and helped school staff during the incident.

There were no significant injuries reported, police said.

Meriden police said it “appeared to be an altercation of some type.”

No other details were released.

