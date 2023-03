MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) – Police are investigating a shooting in Meriden Monday evening.

Authorities said it happened on West Main Street.

West Main Street is closed in the area of Lewis Avenue, police said.

No other details were released.

Channel 3 has a crew headed to the scene.

This story is breaking. Stay with Eyewitness News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.