Summer job applications available for young people in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - It might be the first day of spring, but in the Elm City, they’re already focused on securing summer jobs for any teen and young adult who wants one.

Over the next few weeks, New Haven teens can pick up an application at city hall for the hundreds of jobs available.

The city said for these students, it’s so much more than just being employed for the summer.

High school junior Haender Ventura, spends part of his day printing up whatever his school or the Elm City needs.

“We’ll make it for them, cut it for them, and will have it ready for them to pick it up,” Ventura said.

He’s one of a handful of Wilbur Cross students taking part in New Haven’s Youth at Work program with jobs in the school’s graphic arts center.

Pretty much everything is printed, from flyers and mailers to banners and t-shirts for the school district or city departments.

“Employment for youth is actually an evidence-based way to help folks steer away from more negative activities, such as violence. It also sets up youth up for experience in the job market, an investment that comes back and helps us in the long run,” said Dr. Mehu Dalal, New Haven Community Services Administrator.

Spring is just beginning, but New Haven is already thinking about those summer jobs when kids will be out of school.

Through the Summer Youth at Work Program, which teams up with New Haven based nonprofits, the city said there are hundreds of jobs for New Haven teens ages 14 and up.

Last year 300 kids were employed, including Rashawn Williams.

“I’ve been here for a year, did this summer program, the two school programs. I like it, very flexible around my schedule, and a pretty good job,” said Williams, a junior at Wilbur Cross.

For many, these summer jobs, which start at $15 an hour and guarantee 25 hours a week, might be their first work experience, but also a learning one.

“Dealing with other people, making sure you show up on time, communicate when you can’t show up, stuff like that, don’t learn in school, can learn through the Work at Youth program and become better employees overall,” said Anthony Latella with the Wilbur Cross Graphic Arts Center.

For these students it’s a sense of responsibility, but also freedom.

Ventura, who runs track for Wilbur Cross, said he was able to buy racing spikes by saving his paychecks.

“I feel like I can be independent, take a load from my mom, don’t have to be worrying about if I have to buy something. I can do that now myself. If I want something I can get it. I can work for it,” Ventura said.

New Haven teens can grab an application at the youth and recreation department at city hall or download one off the city’s website.

The deadline to apply for a job is April 6.

