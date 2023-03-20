Tolland strip club reopens just days after being shut down for investigation

TOLLAND, CT (WFSB) - The Electric Blue Café strip club in Tolland is back open just days after being shut down amid a prostitution and human trafficking investigation.

The club is open again tonight because when the town ordered the 30-day shutdown, the club had the option to challenge the suspension.

Eyewitness News asked Tolland Town Manager Brian Foley for an explanation.

He said the club appealed, and under the law, they’re allowed to stay open while the appeals process plays out.

That means the club’s suspension is on hold until a hearing in front of the town council.

Electric Blue’s operations director said specifics will have to come from the club’s attorney, but said there is no reason for any prostitution or human trafficking investigation at the strip club.

“Honey, there has been no prostitution going on in this place for 35 years. We’ve never been charged with any prostitutions, they are just out of their minds,” said Katriyna Kulakova. “We’ve given them any kind of records any kind of information they’ve wanted throughout the years.”

Kulakova said that none of her staff quit or were let go due to the allegations.

As for the town’s response, Channel 3 asked Foley when a hearing will be to discuss the long-term future of the club.

He says that date has yet to be determined.

Until then, it’s business as usual at Electric Blue.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.