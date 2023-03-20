Tractor-trailer fire closes I-84 eastbound in Southington

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) - An early morning tractor-trailer fire has closed I-84 EB in Southington.

According to Troop H Dispatchers, they received calls for a tractor-trailer fire around exit 30 shortly before 4 A.M.

Troopers arrived to find a vehicle fire, and an operator that sustained minor injuries.

There is no word as to what may have caused the fire.

First responders are investigating the incident, and the highway is closed now.

This is a developing story.

