Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Trump’s lawyers file motion to ‘quash’ Georgia special grand jury report

FILE - Fulton County, Ga., Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney instructs potential jurors...
FILE - Fulton County, Ga., Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney instructs potential jurors during proceedings to seat a special purpose grand jury on May 2, 2022, in Atlanta. Lawyers for former President Donald Trump are trying to 'quash' the report and evidence from the special grand jury.(AP Photo/Ben Gray, File)
By Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 11:20 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Attorneys for former President Donald Trump filed a motion Monday to “quash the special purpose grand jury report” in Fulton County.

The 483-page filing, listed on the Superior Court’s website, seeks to prevent the use of any evidence collected by the special grand jury, as well as seeking to disqualify the Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

The special grand jury was impaneled to investigate whether Trump broke Georgia law related to his actions after the 2020 presidential election and was supervised by Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney.

The action comes amid speculation that the Manhattan DA is about to indict Trump in a separate case in New York.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened around 12:20 a.m. and shut down the Hutchinson River Parkway for several...
White Plains, NY officials identify CT children killed in weekend crash
Police find 100 pounds of marijuana at Bridgeport smoke shop, charged with illegal operation of marijuana dispensary
Wallingford Police responded to M&T Bank within Stop & Shop at 930 North Colony Road for a...
Police chase suspect through Wallingford grocery store
Shayla Livingston is arrested after assaulting an officer.
Stop & Shop dispute led to Assault of an officer
The suspect, 20-year-old Jeremy White, was taken into custody on an active arrest warrant out...
20-year-old held on $1 million bond for robbery and assault

Latest News

FILE - Family friend Tony McDavid walks through the wreckage of the beachfront home of Nina...
World on ‘thin ice’ as UN climate report gives stark warning
FILE - An Amazon logo appears on a delivery van, Oct. 1, 2020, in Boston. Amazon is pausing...
Amazon to lay off 9,000 employees on top of 18,000 in Jan.
FILE - Chinese President Xi Jinping, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin enter a hall...
Putin welcomes China’s Xi at Kremlin amid Ukraine war
FILE - The shooting happened on the Lamar High School campus in Arlington, Texas, outside a...
2 students hurt in Texas school shooting, suspect arrested