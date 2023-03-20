Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

UConn women’s basketball takes on Baylor in NCAA Tournament second round

UConn's Aaliyah Edwards (3) celebrates with teammate Azzi Fudd (35) in the second half of a...
UConn's Aaliyah Edwards (3) celebrates with teammate Azzi Fudd (35) in the second half of a first-round college basketball game against Vermont in the NCAA Tournament, Saturday, March 18, 2023, in Storrs, Conn.(AP Photo/Jessica Hill)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 7:55 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STORRS, CT (WFSB) - The University of Connecticut’s women’s basketball team is set to take on Baylor in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

The game is slated for 9 p.m. Monday at Gampel Pavilion on the Storrs campus.

The 2nd-seeded Huskies face the 7th-seeded Lady Bears following a blowout first round victory.

UConn routed Vermont 95-52 in Storrs on Saturday.

Aaliyah Edwards put in 28 points, which was a career high for her. Dorka Juhasz had a double-double.

Azzi Fudd, who missed nearly two dozen games with knee issues, had her first start since the beginning of December.

Monday night’s game against Baylor can be seen on ESPN.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened around 12:20 a.m. and shut down the Hutchinson River Parkway for several...
5 children, 4 from CT, killed in NY crash
Police find 100 pounds of marijuana at Bridgeport smoke shop, charged with illegal operation of marijuana dispensary
Wallingford Police responded to M&T Bank within Stop & Shop at 930 North Colony Road for a...
Police chase suspect through Wallingford grocery store
Shayla Livingston is arrested after assaulting an officer.
Stop & Shop dispute led to Assault of an officer
The suspect, 20-year-old Jeremy White, was taken into custody on an active arrest warrant out...
20-year-old held on $1 million bond for robbery and assault

Latest News

Connecticut's Adama Sanogo (21) looks to pass after rebounding against St. Mary's Mitchell...
Huskies head to Sweet 16, Vegas after win over St. Mary’s
Mississippi guard Angel Baker, left, and Stanford forward Cameron Brink, right, vie for the...
Ole Miss stuns Stanford, reaches first Sweet 16 in 16 years
Arkansas guard Davonte Davis (4) is fouled by Kansas guard Kevin McCullar Jr. (15) in the...
March Madness: Top seeds fall in battle for Sweet 16 berths
Princeton guard Matt Allocco (14) celebrates following the team's victory over Arizona in a...
0 left: March Madness upsets end chase for perfect bracket