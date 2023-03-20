UConn women’s basketball takes on Baylor in NCAA Tournament second round

STORRS, CT (WFSB) - The University of Connecticut’s women’s basketball team is set to take on Baylor in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

The game is slated for 9 p.m. Monday at Gampel Pavilion on the Storrs campus.

The 2nd-seeded Huskies face the 7th-seeded Lady Bears following a blowout first round victory.

UConn routed Vermont 95-52 in Storrs on Saturday.

Aaliyah Edwards put in 28 points, which was a career high for her. Dorka Juhasz had a double-double.

Azzi Fudd, who missed nearly two dozen games with knee issues, had her first start since the beginning of December.

Monday night’s game against Baylor can be seen on ESPN.

