Waterbury Police investigate homicide on Hill Street

Deadly shooting investigation.
Deadly shooting investigation.(MGN)
By Zoe Strothers
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 9:44 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - Waterbury Police say they responded to 300 Hill Street at around 8:47 p.m. tonight for a report of a gunshot wound victim.

Officers located an adult male victim with a gunshot wound when they arrived on scene.

The victim was pronounced deceased shortly after officers arrived.

This is an active investigation, according to police.

Anyone with information is requested to contact the WPD Detective Bureau at (203) 574-6941 or Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (203) 755- 1234.

