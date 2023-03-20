Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Waterbury police search for vehicle involved in hit-and-run

Waterbury hit-and-run North Main at Kingsbury
Waterbury hit-and-run North Main at Kingsbury(Waterbury Police Department)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 1:29 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – Police are searching for a vehicle that was involved in a hit-and-run in Waterbury.

Authorities said it happened March 13 around 8:53 p.m. in the area of North Main Street and Kingsbury Street.

A 61-year-old man was struck by the vehicle, police said. The driver then fled the scene.

Police said the man was taken to the hospital for serious injuries. He is in stable condition.

The vehicle involved is a blue SUV. Waterbury police believe it is possibly a Chevrolet Equinox with a dent on the hood.

Anyone with information on the crash or vehicle is asked to call the Crash Reconstruction Unit at 203-346-3975 or Crime Stoppers anonymous Tip Line at 203-755-1234.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened around 12:20 a.m. and shut down the Hutchinson River Parkway for several...
WATCH LIVE: White Plains, NY officials identify CT children killed in weekend crash
Police find 100 pounds of marijuana at Bridgeport smoke shop, charged with illegal operation of marijuana dispensary
Wallingford Police responded to M&T Bank within Stop & Shop at 930 North Colony Road for a...
Police chase suspect through Wallingford grocery store
Mt. Southington preps for winter
Mt. Southington Ski Area closes for the season
late week storm - WFSB
Technical Discussion: Sunny and mild to begin the week, unsettled to end it...

Latest News

The crash happened around 12:20 a.m. and shut down the Hutchinson River Parkway for several...
WATCH LIVE: White Plains, NY officials identify CT children killed in weekend crash
late week storm - WFSB
Technical Discussion: Sunny and mild to begin the week, unsettled to end it...
Connecticut's Adama Sanogo (21) looks to pass after rebounding against St. Mary's Mitchell...
Huskies take on Arkansas in Sweet 16 Thursday on Channel 3
late week storm - WFSB
FORECAST: Another chilly start Tuesday; tracking possible rain Thursday