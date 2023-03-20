Waterbury police search for vehicle involved in hit-and-run

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – Police are searching for a vehicle that was involved in a hit-and-run in Waterbury.

Authorities said it happened March 13 around 8:53 p.m. in the area of North Main Street and Kingsbury Street.

A 61-year-old man was struck by the vehicle, police said. The driver then fled the scene.

Police said the man was taken to the hospital for serious injuries. He is in stable condition.

The vehicle involved is a blue SUV. Waterbury police believe it is possibly a Chevrolet Equinox with a dent on the hood.

Anyone with information on the crash or vehicle is asked to call the Crash Reconstruction Unit at 203-346-3975 or Crime Stoppers anonymous Tip Line at 203-755-1234.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.