Bill for wine in CT grocery stores fails

By Evan Sobol and Susan Raff
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Wine will not be sold in Connecticut grocery stores this year.

The bill that pushed to allow grocery stores to sell wine failed because of inaction. The deadline to vote on the bill has passed.

Wayne Pesce, President of the Connecticut Food Association, released a statement:

“We know an overwhelming majority of the public supports the sale of wine in supermarkets. While the votes are not there in this particular legislative committee at this time, we believe that in the future when the issue comes to a vote in the full legislature, this consumer friendly bill will pass.”

Forty-two states allow wine to be sold in grocery stores and 4 out of 6 New England states allow it.

Package store owners were fighting the bill. They said it would hurt business.

