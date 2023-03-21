Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Cracker Barrel closing all Portland-area restaurants

Cracker Barrel has decided to permanently close its remaining locations in the Portland area. (Source: KPTV)
By KPTV staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 3:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) - Cracker Barrel has permanently closed its remaining restaurants in the Portland area.

A spokesperson for Cracker Barrel confirmed the closure of their Beaverton and Tualatin restaurants on Monday, citing the pandemic.

The popular restaurant chain with a Southern country theme joins Walmart in closing its Portland-area locations.

Earlier this month, the retail giant announced its last two stores within Portland’s city limits would close by the end of the month.

Cracker Barrel is also closing its Bend location, about a 3.5-hour drive from Portland.

“We are saddened that we have been unable to overcome the impact the pandemic had on our business and have made the difficult decision to close the Beaverton, Tualatin and Bend locations,” a Cracker Barrel spokesperson said.

Last summer, Cracker Barrel permanently closed its restaurant on Hayden Island citing similar reasons.

“The decision to close a store is never one we take lightly, and our focus right now is on assisting our impacted employees during this transition. We extend our sincere thanks to our employees who worked so hard and to our guests,” the spokesperson said.

Cracker Barrel’s lone standing restaurant in Oregon remains in Medford, about a 4.5-hour drive from Portland.

“We look forward to reconnecting at nearby Cracker Barrels in the future,” the spokesperson said.

Copyright 2023 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened around 12:20 a.m. and shut down the Hutchinson River Parkway for several...
White Plains, NY officials identify CT children killed in weekend crash
Police find 100 pounds of marijuana at Bridgeport smoke shop, charged with illegal operation of marijuana dispensary
Warren Watson is a person of interest in a shooting that left a man dead and a woman hurt in...
Person of interest arrested in connection with deadly Meriden shooting
Channel 3's Pizza Playoffs Great 8 matchups.
Where is the best pizza in Connecticut? The pizza playoffs continue!
Thursday showers - WFSB
Technical Discussion: Even milder weather is on the way!

Latest News

In this photo provided by Ibrahim Almadi, Saad Ibrahim Almadi sits in a restaurant in an...
Saudi Arabia frees American imprisoned over critical tweets
Plan out how to spend your tax refund
Expert tips to make the most of your tax refund
FILE - New York Knicks Hall-of-Famer Willis Reed responds to questions during an interview...
Willis Reed, leader on Knicks’ 2 title teams, dies at 80
FILE - Gwyneth Paltrow arrives at the 26th annual ELLE Women in Hollywood Celebration at the...
Gwyneth Paltrow’s trial begins for Deer Valley ski crash
FILE - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speaks during a news conference at his official...
Japan’s PM offers Ukraine support as China’s Xi backs Russia