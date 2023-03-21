CT among the worst states in terms of taxpayer return on investment

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut ranks among the states with the worst taxpayer return on investment, according to a report.

The personal finance website WalletHub.com published its report titled “Best & Worst Taxpayer Return on Investment in 2023″ on Tuesday.

WalletHub put Connecticut as the sixth worst state.

Researchers said they used 29 metrics to compare the quality and efficiency of state government services across five key categories. The categories included education, health, safety, economy, and infrastructure and pollution. They also said they took into account the drastically different rates at which citizens were taxed in each state.

Here’s how Connecticut ranked in the categories, which ultimately contributed to the state’s overall rank:

45th in overall return on investment

48th in total taxes per capita (population aged 18+)

1st in education

13th in health

6th in safety

32nd in economy

25th in infrastructure and pollution

Delaware, Arkansas, New Mexico, Hawaii and California ranked worse than Connecticut.

The states with the top return on investment were New Hampshire, Florida and Alaska.

Read WalletHub’s complete report on its website here.

