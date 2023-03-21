Contests
CT among the worst states in terms of taxpayer return on investment

WalletHub released its report on the Best & Worst Taxpayer Return on Investment in 2023.
By Rob Polansky
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 7:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut ranks among the states with the worst taxpayer return on investment, according to a report.

The personal finance website WalletHub.com published its report titled “Best & Worst Taxpayer Return on Investment in 2023″ on Tuesday.

WalletHub put Connecticut as the sixth worst state.

Researchers said they used 29 metrics to compare the quality and efficiency of state government services across five key categories. The categories included education, health, safety, economy, and infrastructure and pollution. They also said they took into account the drastically different rates at which citizens were taxed in each state.

Here’s how Connecticut ranked in the categories, which ultimately contributed to the state’s overall rank:

  • 45th in overall return on investment
  • 48th in total taxes per capita (population aged 18+)
  • 1st in education
  • 13th in health
  • 6th in safety
  • 32nd in economy
  • 25th in infrastructure and pollution
Source: WalletHub

Delaware, Arkansas, New Mexico, Hawaii and California ranked worse than Connecticut.

The states with the top return on investment were New Hampshire, Florida and Alaska.

Read WalletHub’s complete report on its website here.

