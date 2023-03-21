CT man arrested, gun seized during weekend traffic stop on I-90 in Lee

LEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Massachusetts State Police arrested a man with a loaded gun during a traffic stop on I-90 westbound in Lee Saturday morning.

The license plates attached to the car had been canceled and showed that the vehicle was unregistered.

During the stop, police quickly learned that the driver, 26-year-old Jessie Campbell of West Hartford, Connecticut, didn’t have a driver’s license and had no paperwork for the newly acquired BMW he was driving.

During a search of the car, police found a loaded Walther P22 pistol.

Since Campbell is not licensed to possess firearms, he was placed under arrest.

He is now facing multiple charges.

