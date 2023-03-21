Derby crash: DCF talked to families of children who died last month

(WFSB) - The I-Team is uncovering new information about the car crash in New York that killed five children from Derby.

We’ve learned the state Department of Children and Families had spoken with the children who died.

The five children who died were all members of the same Derby family and that family had recently moved from New York to Connecticut.

DCF’s commissioner, Vannessa Dorantes tells Channel 3, the agency performed what’s called a “courtesy visit” to the family last month, after New York Child Protective Services asked them too, following an alleged incident in that state.

DCF conducted interviews, reported the results back to New York, and was told no further involvement was necessary.

They added in a statement that, “this is an unspeakable tragedy, and our thoughts are with the family, friends, neighbors and others within the community who knew these children and are now grieving their loss and the trauma they experienced. We are currently reviewing our interactions with the involved families.”

In a press conference, Westchester County Executive George Latimer said the driver, 16-year-old Malik Smith, did not have a license or learner’s permit.

He says Smith was driving a vehicle rented by a relative, and they are currently investigating how Smith had access to it.

Smith’s father said the teen had been told by multiple family members not to drive in the past but did not know what happened this weekend.

When asked if any adults could face charges, Latimer said that is still being reviewed.

Local attorney Ryan McGuigan, who is not involved with the case, says “in this particular case, the district attorney most likely will be looking at reckless charges, as low down as reckless endangerment charges and on the high end, manslaughter in the second degree ... based on reckless conduct that results in the death of another human being.

Investigators believe Smith was either distracted or fell asleep when he crashed.

They continue to investigate.

