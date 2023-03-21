Great Kids: Cub Scout helps make birthdays special

SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - A cub scout in South Windsor wants to make sure people in need get to enjoy their birthday.

For the second year in a row he’s made birthday bags.

Assembled neatly on his parent’s dining room table are all the nine essential items anyone would need for a great birthday party.

“This is birthday stuff. Like a birthday in a bag,” said Ethan Ives, Cub Scout.

It’s part of Ethan’s cub scout project for a second year in a row.

His mom was a huge a help.

“So, annually, each scout has to perform a duty-to-God requirement. This started last year where were trying to come up with an idea originally,” said Lesli Ives, Ethan’s mom.

A birthday party in a bag, simply to make someone’s birthday a bit brighter.

Despite a startling truth.

“Do you like birthdays?” Eyewitness News asked.

“Hmm no. Not really,” Ethan said.

But Ethan said he does like making other people smile.

“It makes me feel good because for me helping people in need is like a happiness. They get to feel happy, I get to feel happy,” said Ethan.

Ethan put in the work.

He collected as many items, including nearly $300 in donations to purchase some of them.

He ended up with 40 birthday bags and then delivered them to a local food pantry.

His dad couldn’t be prouder.

“He is a very giving kid. When it comes to his birthdays and being about him, that’s where he kind of says he doesn’t want a lot for his birthday,” said George Ives, Ethan’s father.

Delivering the birthday swag because everyone has a birthday.

“This is why I’m doing it so other people could have a smile on their face,” Ethan said.

Ethan just wants to make sure they also get to celebrate it.

