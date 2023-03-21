Here’s when Travelers Championship tickets go on sale

CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) - The Travelers Championship this week announced when tickets will go on sale.

Organizers said fans to start buying them on April 3.

The 2023 tournament features a $20 million purse, a record for the event.

So far, organizers said the field included Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy, Patrick Cantlay, Xander Schauffele, Scottie Scheffler and others.

The Travelers Championship is set for June 19-25 at the TPC River Highlands in Cromwell.

More information can be found on its website here.

