Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Here’s when Travelers Championship tickets go on sale

The Travelers Championship takes place from June 19 - June 25 at the TPC River Highlands in...
The Travelers Championship takes place from June 19 - June 25 at the TPC River Highlands in Cromwell.
By Rob Polansky
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 9:38 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) - The Travelers Championship this week announced when tickets will go on sale.

Organizers said fans to start buying them on April 3.

The 2023 tournament features a $20 million purse, a record for the event.

So far, organizers said the field included Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy, Patrick Cantlay, Xander Schauffele, Scottie Scheffler and others.

The Travelers Championship is set for June 19-25 at the TPC River Highlands in Cromwell.

More information can be found on its website here.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened around 12:20 a.m. and shut down the Hutchinson River Parkway for several...
White Plains, NY officials identify CT children killed in weekend crash
Police find 100 pounds of marijuana at Bridgeport smoke shop, charged with illegal operation of marijuana dispensary
Channel 3's Pizza Playoffs Great 8 matchups.
Where is the best pizza in Connecticut? The pizza playoffs continue!
temperature trend Tuesday - WFSB
Technical Discussion: Even milder weather is on the way!
Warren Watson is a person of interest in a shooting that left a man dead and a woman hurt in...
Person of interest arrested in connection with deadly Meriden shooting

Latest News

UConn players celebrate in the second half of a second-round college basketball game against...
UConn defeats Baylor, earns Sweet 16 berth
Fans cheer on UConn women ahead of Monday night's game
VIDEO: Fans cheer on UConn women ahead of Monday night's game
Connecticut's Adama Sanogo (21) looks to pass after rebounding against St. Mary's Mitchell...
Huskies take on Arkansas in Sweet 16 Thursday on Channel 3
Mississippi guard Angel Baker, left, and Stanford forward Cameron Brink, right, vie for the...
Ole Miss stuns Stanford, reaches first Sweet 16 in 16 years