Lawmakers support moving up CT’s primary

By Susan Raff
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 7:19 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A change could be coming for voters.

State lawmakers may move up Connecticut’s primary.

The change is being proposed because Connecticut’s primary is much later than most other states. It’s the last Tuesday in April.

This doesn’t help Connecticut, especially in a presidential election. At that point a lot of people feel the candidates have already been chosen, so some may not feel their vote is that important.

Plus, because the state’s primary is so late, the presidential candidates themselves don’t always feel it’s important to come to Connecticut.

Both parties like this plan.

“It will be great for Connecticut, they’ll be coming into Connecticut, they’ll be spending money here. I think it works, not just for the voters but for the state of Connecticut in general,” said Nancy DiNardo, Chairwoman, Connecticut Democratic Party

“We thought it would be in the best interest for the state and voters of Connecticut to move our primary up from the end of April to the beginning of April,” said Ben Proto, Chairman of the Connecticut Republican Party.

The legislative proposal would move the primary from the last Tuesday in April to the first Tuesday.

The hope is that more candidates will want to come to Connecticut and voters may feel more engaged.

The proposal has support from both parties and legislators as well.

If this passes, Connecticut’s primary would be moved and would be in place for the 2024 presidential election.

New York and Pennsylvania are also considering moving their primaries to that same day.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

