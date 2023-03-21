Man accused of stealing woman’s identity

WILTON, CT (WFSB) - A man faces an identity theft charge for using a woman’s personal information to open a credit account.

According to Wilton police, 29-year-old Yanik Opoku of Stratford somehow obtained the victim’s information and committed the fraud.

Police said they first received a complaint from the victim on Oct. 18, 2021.

They said their investigation revealed that Opoku was suspected of being responsible for fraudulently opening the account. He was charged with second-degree identity theft.

Opoku was held at the Wilton Police Department on a $25,000 bond and appeared in Stamford Superior Court on Monday.

