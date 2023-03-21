Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Naugatuck fast-food manager charged with larceny after an investigation into missing cash deposits

A Naugatuck fast food manager was charged with larceny after an investigation into missing cash...
A Naugatuck fast food manager was charged with larceny after an investigation into missing cash deposits.(Naugatuck police department)
By Jay Kenney
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 6:29 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WFSB) - A Naugatuck fast-food establishment manager turned herself in after the business reported missing cash deposits.

After working closely with the KFC Director of Operations and District Manager, officers were quickly able to identify the last known person to have access to the missing cash deposits in question.

Iris Estella, 46-years-old of Waterbury, was charged with larceny after police found she was responsible for the funds.

As the establishment manager, Iris Estella was directly responsible for overseeing that cash was successfully deposited at the bank.

Estella was charged with larceny in the 2nd degree and held on a $20,000 bond.

She appeared in Waterbury Superior Court on March 13th.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened around 12:20 a.m. and shut down the Hutchinson River Parkway for several...
White Plains, NY officials identify CT children killed in weekend crash
Police find 100 pounds of marijuana at Bridgeport smoke shop, charged with illegal operation of marijuana dispensary
Channel 3's Pizza Playoffs Great 8 matchups.
Where is the best pizza in Connecticut? The pizza playoffs continue!
The following is a technical discussion written by Eyewitness News meteorologists.
Technical Discussion: Even milder weather is on the way!
When officers responded to the scene around 6 P.M., they found a man and a woman with gunshot...
Man killed in Meriden double shooting; woman expected to recover

Latest News

The Henry C. Lee Institute of Forensic Sciences will use federal funds to gather gun violence...
$1 million in federal funding aims to reduce greater New Haven area gun violence
sand cats - trending now - WFSB
TRENDING NOW: NY zoo welcomes litter of sand cats
Meriden shooting - WFSB
VIDEO: Man dead, woman hurt in Meriden shooting
Big mac - morning business report - wfsb
MORNING BUSINESS REPORT: Fed meeting today, social media checkmark, Big Mac prices
push to reduce gun violence - WFSB file
VIDEO: Push to reduce gun violence in greater New Haven area