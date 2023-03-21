Naugatuck fast-food manager charged with larceny after an investigation into missing cash deposits

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WFSB) - A Naugatuck fast-food establishment manager turned herself in after the business reported missing cash deposits.

After working closely with the KFC Director of Operations and District Manager, officers were quickly able to identify the last known person to have access to the missing cash deposits in question.

Iris Estella, 46-years-old of Waterbury, was charged with larceny after police found she was responsible for the funds.

As the establishment manager, Iris Estella was directly responsible for overseeing that cash was successfully deposited at the bank.

Estella was charged with larceny in the 2nd degree and held on a $20,000 bond.

She appeared in Waterbury Superior Court on March 13th.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.