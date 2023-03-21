Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

New Haven chief to give update on investigation into man’s police custody paralysis case

Randy Cox, 36, was being driven to a New Haven police station for processing on a weapons...
Randy Cox, 36, was being driven to a New Haven police station for processing on a weapons charge when the driver braked hard at an intersection to avoid a collision, causing Cox to fly headfirst into a metal partition in the van.(Source: New Haven Police Dept., WFSB via CNN)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - New Haven police scheduled a news conference to update the public on an investigation into the case of a man who was paralyzed in police custody.

Five officers were charged with second-degree reckless endangerment and cruelty to persons for failing to properly secure 36-year-old Randy Cox in the back of a police van, state police said.

New Haven police chief Karl Jacobson and command staff planned to speak at 1 p.m. on Tuesday at police headquarters.

Jacobson said he’ll provide information on an internal affairs investigation.

Cox was arrested on breach of peace, threatening, and carrying a pistol without a permit charges back in June 2022, investigators said. He was placed in the back of the van by the arresting officers.

When one of the officers slammed the van’s brakes to avoid a crash, Cox’s attorneys said Cox flew head-first into the van’s rear doors. He was paralyzed from the chest down as a result.

Cox was later cleared of his charges, and sued the officers and the city for $100 million.

The five arrested officers in the case, Officer Oscar Diaz, Officer Ronald Pressley, Officer Jocelyn Lavandier, Officer Luis Rivera, and Sgt. Betsy Segui, pleaded not guilty in January.

They also filed an apportionment complaint.

They sought to add American Medical Response and their EMTs as liable parties.

The filing alleged that AMR personnel “moved the Plaintiff when they knew or should have known it was dangerous to do so.”

However, according to the officers’ arrest warrants, the EMTs said Cox told them he’d been in an accident, but they did not believe Cox had been in an accident due to the information they received from New Haven officers.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Investigation into man hurt in New Haven police transport
Five officers on administrative leave after suspect injured in New Haven police custody
New Haven officers arrested in Randy Cox case
New Haven officers charged with mans paralysis put blame on responding EMT’s
New Haven officers charged in man’s paralysis case plead not guilty
New Haven officers charged in man’s paralysis case plead not guilty

Most Read

The crash happened around 12:20 a.m. and shut down the Hutchinson River Parkway for several...
White Plains, NY officials identify CT children killed in weekend crash
Police find 100 pounds of marijuana at Bridgeport smoke shop, charged with illegal operation of marijuana dispensary
Channel 3's Pizza Playoffs Great 8 matchups.
Where is the best pizza in Connecticut? The pizza playoffs continue!
temperature trend Tuesday - WFSB
Technical Discussion: Even milder weather is on the way!
Warren Watson is a person of interest in a shooting that left a man dead and a woman hurt in...
Person of interest arrested in connection with deadly Meriden shooting

Latest News

Bus driver publishes bus safety book
East Lyme school bus driver teaches bus safety tips with her children’s book
Warren Watson is a person of interest in a shooting that left a man dead and a woman hurt in...
Person of interest arrested in connection with deadly Meriden shooting
The Travelers Championship takes place from June 19 - June 25 at the TPC River Highlands in...
Here’s when Travelers Championship tickets go on sale
Yanik Opoku was charged with second-degree identity theft, according to Wilton police.
Man accused of stealing woman’s identity