New Haven chief to give update on investigation into man’s police custody paralysis case

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - New Haven police scheduled a news conference to update the public on an investigation into the case of a man who was paralyzed in police custody.

Five officers were charged with second-degree reckless endangerment and cruelty to persons for failing to properly secure 36-year-old Randy Cox in the back of a police van, state police said.

New Haven police chief Karl Jacobson and command staff planned to speak at 1 p.m. on Tuesday at police headquarters.

Jacobson said he’ll provide information on an internal affairs investigation.

Cox was arrested on breach of peace, threatening, and carrying a pistol without a permit charges back in June 2022, investigators said. He was placed in the back of the van by the arresting officers.

When one of the officers slammed the van’s brakes to avoid a crash, Cox’s attorneys said Cox flew head-first into the van’s rear doors. He was paralyzed from the chest down as a result.

Cox was later cleared of his charges, and sued the officers and the city for $100 million.

The five arrested officers in the case, Officer Oscar Diaz, Officer Ronald Pressley, Officer Jocelyn Lavandier, Officer Luis Rivera, and Sgt. Betsy Segui, pleaded not guilty in January.

They also filed an apportionment complaint.

They sought to add American Medical Response and their EMTs as liable parties.

The filing alleged that AMR personnel “moved the Plaintiff when they knew or should have known it was dangerous to do so.”

However, according to the officers’ arrest warrants, the EMTs said Cox told them he’d been in an accident, but they did not believe Cox had been in an accident due to the information they received from New Haven officers.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.