State Rep issues warning over scam GoFundMe page for 5 Derby kids killed in New York crash

Conn. (WFSB) - A state representative is issuing a warning about a fake GoFundMe page that was set up in light of the tragic car accident that killed five kids from Derby.

State Representative Mary Welander issued the warning Monday evening.

She says the account was created in the name of the five children who were killed in a car crash early Sunday morning.

“Please DNO NOT DONATE to any fund with a *gofundme.agency* address,” says Representative Welander.

The legitimate fund is a .com website.

She says the site is also trying to profit from the loss of a fallen Chicago officer.

She says the website has been reported.

