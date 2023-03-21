Carjacking suspect pushed elderly woman out of her car in Wethersfield

WETHERSFIELD, CT (WFSB) – Police are searching for a carjacking suspect who pushed an elderly woman out of her car in Wethersfield.

Authorities said it happened Monday around 2:07 p.m. at 100 Executive Square.

A woman was trying to park her car in the lot when the suspect entered the vehicle through the passenger door, police said.

The man told the woman to drive him home.

Police said when she refused, the suspect pushed the victim out of her car. He then fled the scene.

The woman was treated at the scene. She was not injured, said police.

According to police the woman described the suspect as a white/Hispanic male, about 6′ tall, in his 20s-30s. He was wearing black pants and a black hoodie.

The woman’s car, a 2011 Nissan Versa, was later found Monday night in Hartford, police said. It was seized for processing.

“The Wethersfield Police is asking citizens to remain alert and vigilant,” the department said.

Anyone with information on the carjacking is asked to call Lt. Gustavo Rodriguez at 860-721-2872.

