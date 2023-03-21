UConn women’s basketball beats Baylor University

Conn. (WFSB) - The UConn women’s basketball team is moving on in the NCAA Tournament.

The UConn women beat Baylor 77 to 58.

Monday’s game was the final home game of the season for UConn.

The Huskies haven’t lost a tournament game at Gample in 30 years.

Azzi Fudd scored a game high of 22.

The next game will be played in Seattle on Saturday against Ohio State University.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.