University of New Haven to utilize $1 million in federal funding for gun violence prevention efforts

The Henry C. Lee Institute of Forensic Sciences will use federal funds to gather gun violence data.
By Jay Kenney and Olivia Schueller
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 5:10 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - State leaders are working to reduce gun violence across the Greater New Haven area.

$1m in federal funding will go to the University of New Haven, and the money will go towards strategizing different ways to address gun violence.

The Henry C. Lee Institute of Forensic Sciences on UNH’s campus will use the funding to gather gun violence data.

The money will also support additional staff and bolster the data-collecting equipment.

It’s all to curb gun violence across the Greater New Haven area.

Just last month, the Mayor of New Haven, Justin Elicker, spoke about the city’s violent crime.

He said he’s optimistic that crime will ease based on new efforts for change, stating, “Tragic and senseless deaths have deepened our resolve and commitment to a holistic and multi-pronged approach to reducing gun violence.”

Sen. Richard Blumenthal will make an announcement targeting gun violence Tuesday morning at the University of New Haven.

