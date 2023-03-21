Contests
Yard Goats’ Dunkin’ Park gets some upgrades

'Dunkin' Park' dropped the 'Donuts' portion of its name after a company rebrand. As a result, the Yard Goats' home in Hartford changed its signs.(WFSB)
By Olivia Schueller
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 11:10 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The home of the Hartford Yard Goats is getting some upgrades.

A big cup of Joe went up on the billboard for Dunkin’ Park on Tuesday.

The label on the coffee reads “special delivery 2023.”

In 2018, Dunkin’ Donuts rebranded itself and dropped the “Donuts” part of its name. The company now just calls itself “Dunkin.”

Crews have been working to get up the ballpark’s new front sign.

The sign changes will be made ahead of opening night on April 6, when the Yard Goats take on the Bowie Baysox.

