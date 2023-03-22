Contests
5 teens arrested after East Haven police corner stolen vehicle on dead end street

East Haven police. (file)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 11:14 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
EAST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Five suspects between the ages of 14 and 15 were arrested after police in East Haven cornered a stolen vehicle near an ice rink.

An officer first noticed the car on North High Street around 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday. The driver passed the officer and headed southbound.

After that, several officers reported seeing the vehicle on North High Street.

Once the driver noticed the officers, they said the teen turned down Hudson Street, a dead end.

The driver continued down Hudson Street toward the ice rink, where the teen tried to turn the vehicle around and struck several police cruisers in the process.

The juveniles were taken into custody at that point.

As a precaution, the Joseph Melillo Middle School and East Haven Academy were briefly locked down while the incident took place. The lockdown has been lifted.

With all of the suspects in custody, police said there was no threat to the public.

