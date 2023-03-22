Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Connecticut fugitive captured by U.S. Marshals in New York

Luis Minaya.
Luis Minaya.(U.S. Marshals Service)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 2:39 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WFSB) – A man wanted for a crime in Connecticut was found by U.S. Marshals in New York.

Authorities said Luis Minaya was apprehended by the U.S. Marshal NY/NJ Regional Fugitive Task Force on Wednesday.

On February 19, Minaya allegedly fired several rounds at his ex-girlfriend’s home in New Britain, the U.S. Marshals service said. He then fled the scene before officers arrived.

New Britain police obtained a warrant for Minaya’s arrest.

“The U.S. Marshal Violent Fugitive Task Force, U.S. Marshal NY / NJ RFTF, Hartford Police department, and the New Britain Police Department collaborated to locate Luis Minaya in the Bronx, NY,” officials said.

Authorities said Minaya is awaiting arraignment in New York as a fugitive from justice. He will be housed at the Rikers Island Correctional facility before being extradited to Connecticut.

Minaya will be charged with reckless endangerment first-degree, illegal discharge of a firearm, illegal possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle, and criminal possession of a firearm.

“In addition, Luis Minaya currently has 7 active warrants ranging from Assault on Police to Sexual assault, out of Connecticut,” the U.S. Marshals service said.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Channel 3's Pizza Playoffs Great 8 matchups.
Where is the best pizza in Connecticut? The pizza playoffs continue!
Kelsey Otero was arrested on charges of driving with a suspended license and failure to appear...
Suspicious vehicle report at South Windsor school leads to woman’s arrest
A Naugatuck fast food manager was charged with larceny after an investigation into missing cash...
Naugatuck KFC manager charged with stealing from restaurant
Warren Watson is a person of interest in a shooting that left a man dead and a woman hurt in...
Person of interest arrested in connection with deadly Meriden shooting
McAlester Police Department officer Joseph Barlow dies after a head-on collision.
Police officer dies after funeral procession head-on crash

Latest News

sending off the huskies
Students, fans rally in support of UConn women’s basketball team at sendoff event
Gavel generic.
Former city employee for West Haven sentenced to prison for stealing COVID-19 funds
Rainy Saturday? - WFSB
Technical Discussion: From dry & mild to unsettled & cooler...
teens arrested in East Haven
5 teens arrested after East Haven police corner stolen vehicle on dead end street