Connecticut fugitive captured by U.S. Marshals in New York

(WFSB) – A man wanted for a crime in Connecticut was found by U.S. Marshals in New York.

Authorities said Luis Minaya was apprehended by the U.S. Marshal NY/NJ Regional Fugitive Task Force on Wednesday.

On February 19, Minaya allegedly fired several rounds at his ex-girlfriend’s home in New Britain, the U.S. Marshals service said. He then fled the scene before officers arrived.

New Britain police obtained a warrant for Minaya’s arrest.

“The U.S. Marshal Violent Fugitive Task Force, U.S. Marshal NY / NJ RFTF, Hartford Police department, and the New Britain Police Department collaborated to locate Luis Minaya in the Bronx, NY,” officials said.

Authorities said Minaya is awaiting arraignment in New York as a fugitive from justice. He will be housed at the Rikers Island Correctional facility before being extradited to Connecticut.

Minaya will be charged with reckless endangerment first-degree, illegal discharge of a firearm, illegal possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle, and criminal possession of a firearm.

“In addition, Luis Minaya currently has 7 active warrants ranging from Assault on Police to Sexual assault, out of Connecticut,” the U.S. Marshals service said.

