Connecticut fugitive captured by U.S. Marshals in New York
(WFSB) – A man wanted for a crime in Connecticut was found by U.S. Marshals in New York.
Authorities said Luis Minaya was apprehended by the U.S. Marshal NY/NJ Regional Fugitive Task Force on Wednesday.
On February 19, Minaya allegedly fired several rounds at his ex-girlfriend’s home in New Britain, the U.S. Marshals service said. He then fled the scene before officers arrived.
New Britain police obtained a warrant for Minaya’s arrest.
“The U.S. Marshal Violent Fugitive Task Force, U.S. Marshal NY / NJ RFTF, Hartford Police department, and the New Britain Police Department collaborated to locate Luis Minaya in the Bronx, NY,” officials said.
Authorities said Minaya is awaiting arraignment in New York as a fugitive from justice. He will be housed at the Rikers Island Correctional facility before being extradited to Connecticut.
Minaya will be charged with reckless endangerment first-degree, illegal discharge of a firearm, illegal possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle, and criminal possession of a firearm.
“In addition, Luis Minaya currently has 7 active warrants ranging from Assault on Police to Sexual assault, out of Connecticut,” the U.S. Marshals service said.
