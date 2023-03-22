Contests
Fans travel to Las Vegas for UConn men’s game against Arkansas

By Marc Robbins
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, NV (WFSB) - The UConn Huskies are preparing for a Sweet 16 game on Thursday against Arkansas.

Las Vegas, Nevada is the site of the West Regional.

The activity is ramping up, not only at T-Mobile Arena, but also on the Las Vegas Strip.

Connecticut fans are on the way, keep in mind they are traveling the farthest to the regional so in the meantime, New Englanders, unite for Huskies pride.

UConn will meet Arkansas on Thursday night. Razorback fans are showing up all over the place, in fact, you can call for them and they will answer.

