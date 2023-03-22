Hamden schools change start times for 2023-2024 season

HAMDEN, Conn. (WFSB) - Students in one local school district will have to get up a little earlier next year.

The Hamden school board has voted in favor of changing school start times for the next school year.

This change will impact all students who attend Hamden Public Schools.

The change was made to address a lack of efficiency in bus schedules.

The plan was put together by the superintendent and the district’s bus company First Student.

Under this new plan, Hamden High School will start at 7:20, Hamden Middle will start at 8:00, and all elementary schools will begin at 8:35.

The change is only 10 minutes, but students will be waking up earlier.

“I think my friends would definitely rather come in later,” says Hamden Sophomore Perjah Delgado.

The plan will also condense tiers of pickup times.

“It doesn’t seem like much but it does make a huge difference for elementary schools with a large majority of walkers and parent drop off,” says one parent.

Superintendent Highsmith says First Student will run simulations for the new times from now till the beginning of the new school year.

The new start times will begin in the 2023-2024 school year.

