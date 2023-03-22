Injured New Haven firefighter sues city to return to work

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - A New Haven Fire Department lieutenant who was severely injured on the job is now suing the city.

Lt. Samod Rankins filed the civil lawsuit Monday, saying that he was unjustly passed over for promotion and not allowed to return to work, despite being medically cleared.

Lt. Rankins was critically injured in 2021 during a fire on Valley St. that killed a fellow firefighter.

Rankins says he was discriminated against as the only African-American eligible lieutenant candidate awaiting promotion to captain.

The department says they can’t comment on the case but released a statement stating, “Lieutenant Rankins’s service as a New Haven firefighter is to be commended. The fire department looks forward to him returning to work at the appropriate time.”

Lt. Rankins is represented by an attorney in East Haven, and the local firefighter’s union is also involved.

