Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Police: Father shoots, kills daughter’s abusive ex-boyfriend

Police in Florida say a girl's father shot and killed her abusive ex-boyfriend.
Police in Florida say a girl's father shot and killed her abusive ex-boyfriend.(ManuelVelasco via Canva)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (Gray News) - A girl’s ex-boyfriend is dead after police say her father shot and killed him.

According to the Gainesville Police Department, officers responded to a domestic battery call at an apartment complex last week.

Authorities said a suspect physically assaulted his ex-girlfriend.

The department said the man in question left the apartment before officers arrived, but the girl’s father had also been contacted and responded to the scene.

According to police, the suspect returned to the apartment, and the girl’s father, who was armed with a handgun, shot him in the chest.

The ex-boyfriend then left the apartment and officers found him next to his car. Police said the officers started CPR until medical personnel arrived, but they pronounced him deceased.

Gainesville police said the situation remains under investigation and did not immediately release the names of those involved.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Channel 3's Pizza Playoffs Great 8 matchups.
Where is the best pizza in Connecticut? The pizza playoffs continue!
Kelsey Otero was arrested on charges of driving with a suspended license and failure to appear...
Suspicious vehicle report at South Windsor school leads to woman’s arrest
A Naugatuck fast food manager was charged with larceny after an investigation into missing cash...
Naugatuck KFC manager charged with stealing from restaurant
Warren Watson is a person of interest in a shooting that left a man dead and a woman hurt in...
Person of interest arrested in connection with deadly Meriden shooting
McAlester Police Department officer Joseph Barlow dies after a head-on collision.
Police officer dies after funeral procession head-on crash

Latest News

Chief meteorologist Mark Dixon said scattered showers are possible Thursday evening.
Technical Discussion: From dry & mild to unsettled & cooler...
The Federal Reserve announced another rate hike Wednesday.
Fed raises key rate by quarter-point despite bank turmoil
Norfolk Southern CEO Alan Shaw, second from right, testifies before a Senate Commerce, Science,...
Bipartisan support emerges for Senate railroad safety bill
Bird flu precautions are being taken.
Poultry farms in CT take bird flu precautions