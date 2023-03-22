Pro-life advocates to march around Hartford’s Bushnell Park

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Pro-life advocates said they plan to gather at the capitol building in Hartford on Wednesday for what they call the “March for Life.”

Organizers scheduled a rally for noon at the capitol.

It’ll be followed by a march around Bushnell Park.

Participants said they’ll advocate for woman and the unborn.

The local event is in its second year.

“The March for Life is once again delighted to partner with the Connecticut Catholic Conference for the second annual Connecticut March for Life,” said Jeanne Mancini, president of the March for Life Education and Defense Fund. “There is a tremendous need for all pro-life residents of CT to march, every voice matters! In the past year, pro-abortion state legislators have gained momentum in seeking to making Connecticut an abortion destination by seeking to enshrine the ‘right’ to abortion in the state constitution and passing laws protecting abortionists from prosecution. They are again seeking to expand abortion tourism in Connecticut by passing legislation that would use taxpayer dollars on travel and lodging for out of state women seeking elective abortions in CT. We need to show Connecticut legislators that life is beautiful and that its residents want laws that provide real support and protection for mother and child.”

The national March for Life event is scheduled for Jan. 19, 2024.

Roe v. Wade, which protected a woman’s right to an abortion at the federal level, was overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court in June.

The reversal led to a flurry of legislation in the states, which divided them between those that have restricted or banned access and those that have sought to defend it.

Activists rallied in Jan, 2023 to mark what would have been the Roe v. Wade’s 50th anniversary. They said their focus shifted to measures at the state level.

In Connecticut, Democratic lawmakers moved to protect women’s reproductive rights.

Back in January, Rep. Jillian Gilchrest, who spearheaded a bill to do that, called the reversal disappointing.

“I hope that people get motivated to push for the rights they believe in, the access to care that they need because we need to keep pushing,” Gilchrest said.

Gov. Ned Lamont also said that as long as he’s governor, he would do everything in his power to block laws that would restrict the right to choose.

