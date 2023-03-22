Contests
Push to pay restaurant workers better wages

By Susan Raff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 7:21 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A major push to pay restaurant workers more money has passed its first hurdle.

The labor committee has voted to eliminate what’s called a “tip credit” and pay all workers a minimum wage.

But restaurants are fighting it.

Fire and Forge is a new restaurant on Broad Street in Hartford that plans to open next month. They said this proposal will mean higher food prices and less hours for some employees.

“Restaurant environments have always been tough,” said Justin Morales, who is opening Fire and Forge.

Morales said if lawmakers vote to give all his employees a minimum wage, it will hurt business.

“Mom and pop places, I don’t see how they can survive,” Morales said.

Connecticut law requires bartenders to be paid $8.61 plus tips and servers must be paid $6.38 plus tips.

The bill would require restaurants to pay those workers the minimum wage, which is now $14.

Morales said if this passes, he will have to charge more for food and cut back the hours for some of his workers.

“We know in the state of Connecticut the average server is making $33 an hour and the average bartender is making $38 an hour. Both more than double the minimum wage,” said Scott Dolch with the Connecticut Restaurant Association.

The Connecticut Restaurant Association said there’s no such thing as a subminimum wage in Connecticut and only big chain restaurants will be able to pay these higher wages.

But Sen. Julie Kushner, who chairs the labor committee where the bill passed on Tuesday, said workers don’t always make a lot in tips.

“There are so many problems for workers who rely on tips. If you don’t get a good day or a good station, you can really be in trouble,” Kushner said.

Seven states have done away with tipped and subminimum wages. They have one minimum wage for all restaurant employees.

The bill now goes to the Senate for a vote, then the House.

