Students, fans to rally in support of UConn women’s basketball team at sendoff event

STORRS, CT (WFSB) - The University of Connecticut women’s basketball team will be pumped full of all the support the Storrs campus can muster on Wednesday.

The Huskies head to Seattle for a date with the Ohio State Buckeyes in the NCAA Tournament’s Sweet 16.

A rally was scheduled to help send the team off.

School officials said it’ll happen at 1:45 p.m. near the Jonathan statue on campus.

UConn defeated Baylor on Monday, 77-58. Azzi Fudd put in 22 points to lead the Huskies.

Meanwhile, Ohio State defeated North Carolina 71-69 behind Taylor Mikesell’s 17 points.

UConn and Ohio state will meet at the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle at 4 p.m. on Saturday.

The game will air on ABC.

Channel 3 will have a crew in Seattle. Watch Eyewitness News for complete coverage.

