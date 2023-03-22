Students, fans to rally in support of UConn women’s basketball team at sendoff event
STORRS, CT (WFSB) - The University of Connecticut women’s basketball team will be pumped full of all the support the Storrs campus can muster on Wednesday.
The Huskies head to Seattle for a date with the Ohio State Buckeyes in the NCAA Tournament’s Sweet 16.
A rally was scheduled to help send the team off.
School officials said it’ll happen at 1:45 p.m. near the Jonathan statue on campus.
UConn defeated Baylor on Monday, 77-58. Azzi Fudd put in 22 points to lead the Huskies.
Meanwhile, Ohio State defeated North Carolina 71-69 behind Taylor Mikesell’s 17 points.
UConn and Ohio state will meet at the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle at 4 p.m. on Saturday.
The game will air on ABC.
Channel 3 will have a crew in Seattle. Watch Eyewitness News for complete coverage.
