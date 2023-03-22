Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Sunbeam heated blankets recalled due to burn and fire hazards

Sunbeam heated blankets have been recalled due to burn and fire hazards.
Sunbeam heated blankets have been recalled due to burn and fire hazards.(U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 8:31 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced the recall of select Sunbeam heated blankets.

According to the CPSC, the recall includes about 43,000 queen-sized blankets made by Sunbeam as the items could overheat and create a fire or burn hazard.

Officials said there have been 13 reports of the blankets overheating with no injuries currently reported.

The blankets included in the recall were sold on Amazon and in small independent stores from September 2022 through January 2023 for $120.

According to the recall alert, the blankets have a model number of 32810027 with the Sunbeam logo and model number printed on the wash label.

The blankets were sold with detachable controllers in nine different colors from ivory to dark green.

The safety commission advised consumers to immediately stop using and unplug the blankets. Those affected by the recall can contact Star Elite regarding the refund process at 877-383-6399 or online.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened around 12:20 a.m. and shut down the Hutchinson River Parkway for several...
White Plains, NY officials identify CT children killed in weekend crash
Police find 100 pounds of marijuana at Bridgeport smoke shop, charged with illegal operation of marijuana dispensary
Channel 3's Pizza Playoffs Great 8 matchups.
Where is the best pizza in Connecticut? The pizza playoffs continue!
Warren Watson is a person of interest in a shooting that left a man dead and a woman hurt in...
Person of interest arrested in connection with deadly Meriden shooting
Chief meteorologist Mark Dixon said even milder weather is on the way.
Technical Discussion: From dry & mild to unsettled & cooler...

Latest News

Human remains found in Georgia in 2020 were identified as Crystal Hendrix, who had been missing...
Remains found in 2020 identified as pregnant woman missing since 2013
Bruce Mathews said his daughter received an abandoned vehicle notice for a car they sold years...
Family gets abandoned vehicle notice and fine for car they sold years ago
Online sports betting
Students try to win money with NCAA tournament bets
FILE - Gwyneth Paltrow arrives at the 26th annual ELLE Women in Hollywood Celebration at the...
Gwyneth Paltrow’s trial begins for Deer Valley ski crash