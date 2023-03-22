Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Support pouring in for East Lyme teacher hurt in crash

Support for East Lyme teacher hurt in crash
By Luke Hajdasz
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 6:47 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LYME, CT (WFSB) - A veteran East Lyme math teacher is on a long road to recovery after she and her family were involved in a serious car crash.

Stephanie Sojkowski has taught at East Lyme High School for about 15 years. Ask just about any of her students, and they’ll have something positive to say.

“(She is) energetic, fun, she’s a good explainer,” Freshman Ethan Legg said.

Students got the shocking news of Sojkowski’s crash last week.

“I think a lot of times people can forget that teachers are people too and this was a real example of people realizing that,” Legg said. “I don’t think anyone deserves what they’ve been going through.”

Sojkowski and her family were on their way back from a ski trip in Massachusetts when they were hit head-on by a pick-up truck. Police say the driver of the pick-up truck was driving high.

Sojkowski’s husband and kids have all been discharged from the hospital. She remains in a hospital bed with a laundry list of broken bones and bruises. The good news is that she’s alert, she’s talking, texting and aware of what is going on.

Now, the East Lyme community is stepping up to help their beloved teacher out.

“We found MealTrain and it’s this nice website that allows you to set up scheduling so people can deliver food at certain times and has almost like a GoFundMe fundraiser all in one,” said East Lyme High Math Teacher Lauren Machnick. “We posted on the community Facebook page and it kind of spread like wildfire.”

Machnick has worked with Sojkowski for well over a decade.

“You tend to find a person who is your person, and she’s my person,” Machnick said.

The MealTrain has raised nearly $30,000. Teachers also all wore jeans last Friday and donated money to do so. That raised about $1,000.

Students are also helping.

“We’re trying to do a color day or a theme day where we all dress the same way to show our support for Mrs. Sojkowski,” Legg said.

Sojkowski’s students will have a long-term substitute for the rest of the school year.

“It’s a weird feeling,” Machnick said. “You’re so grateful she’s alive but it’s really hard to see her struggling right now.”

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Channel 3's Pizza Playoffs Great 8 matchups.
Where is the best pizza in Connecticut? The pizza playoffs continue!
Kelsey Otero was arrested on charges of driving with a suspended license and failure to appear...
Suspicious vehicle report at South Windsor school leads to woman’s arrest
A Naugatuck fast food manager was charged with larceny after an investigation into missing cash...
Naugatuck KFC manager charged with stealing from restaurant
Warren Watson is a person of interest in a shooting that left a man dead and a woman hurt in...
Person of interest arrested in connection with deadly Meriden shooting
McAlester Police Department officer Joseph Barlow dies after a head-on collision.
Police officer dies after funeral procession head-on crash

Latest News

Chief meteorologist Mark Dixon said scattered showers are possible Thursday evening.
Technical Discussion: From dry & mild to unsettled & cooler...
Bird flu cases threaten backyard chickens
Poultry farms in CT take bird flu precautions
I-TEAM: Government looking at buy now pay later programs
I-TEAM: Government taking a look at ‘Buy Now Pay Later’ options for online shoppers
Dashcam footage shows East Haven police chase stolen vehicle. Five juveniles were later arrested.
DASHCAM FOOTAGE: East Haven police chase driver of stolen vehicle