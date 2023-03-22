Contests
Neighbor dials 911 after witnessing attack in Wilton; son charged with murder

By Rob Polansky
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 9:13 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WILTON, CT (WFSB) - A man was arrested after his father’s neighbor was found dead from multiple stab wounds.

Wilton police said they charged 31-year-old Sebastian Andrews with murder.

Sebastian Andrews was charged with murdering his father's neighbor in Wilton, according to police.(Wilton police)

Officers responded to a home on Patrick Lane and found 39-year-old Arinzechukwu Ukachukwu in a detached garage on the property.

Dispatchers said they received a call around 11:15 a.m. on Tuesday that said a neighbor was found dead. The caller indicated that he witnessed the victim being assaulted in a driveway and that the suspect appear to look like the caller’s son.

When police arrived, the suspect was not there.

They said Ukachukwu was not breathing and appeared to have suffered multiple stab wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic.

Police said with the information from the caller about the suspect potentially being his son, they established a perimeter around Andrews’ home on Indian Hill Road.

They said Andrews eventually came out and was taken into custody without incident.

He was held on a $1 million bond and given an arraignment date of Wednesday.

“Our deepest condolences are extended to the victim’s family and loved ones in wake of this tragic incident,” Wilton police said in a news release.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

