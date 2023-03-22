Suspicious vehicle report at South Windsor school leads to woman’s arrest
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - A suspicious vehicle reported to be parked at a school in South Windsor led to a woman’s arrest on a number of charges.
Police said they arrested 28-year-old Kelsey Otero of South Windsor on Tuesday just before 8:45 a.m.
The report said Otero was parked in the lot of PR Smith Elementary School on Avery Street.
Police said they found and stopped her on Pine Knob Drive at Avery Street.
They said that’s when they discovered that Otero not only had a suspended license, but also had an arrest warrant out for failing to appear in court.
Otero was taken into custody and charged with operating under suspension and second-degree failure to appear.
She was processed and released on a $50,000 surety bond.
She was scheduled to appear in New Britain Superior Court on May 2.
Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.