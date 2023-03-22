Threat called in to school in Branford

BRANFORD, CT (WFSB) – A threat was called in to a Branford school on Wednesday.

Police said it was called in to Walsh Intermediate School.

Walsh was placed into lockdown by school leaders, said police.

“Most of the students have already been released due to a scheduled ‘early release’ day at the school,” Branford police said.

There will be an additional police presence at schools Thursday out of an abundance of caution, authorities said.

Branford police is working with the school to identify the suspect.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the threat is asked to call Branford police at 203-481-4241.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.