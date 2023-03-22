Contests
Threat called in to school in Branford

A file photo of a Branford police cruiser.
A file photo of a Branford police cruiser.
By Evan Sobol
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BRANFORD, CT (WFSB) – A threat was called in to a Branford school on Wednesday.

Police said it was called in to Walsh Intermediate School.

Walsh was placed into lockdown by school leaders, said police.

“Most of the students have already been released due to a scheduled ‘early release’ day at the school,” Branford police said.

There will be an additional police presence at schools Thursday out of an abundance of caution, authorities said.

Branford police is working with the school to identify the suspect.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the threat is asked to call Branford police at 203-481-4241.

