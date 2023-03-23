Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Cat saved after getting stuck on overpass ledge

A cat was rescued after getting stuck on an interstate highway overpass ledge in San Antonio. (Source: Facebook/San Antonio Animal Care Services)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 5:21 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (CNN) - A cat-astrophe was averted in San Antonio when a cat was rescued after getting stuck on an interstate highway overpass ledge last week.

A passerby reported the cat was trapped.

Two animal control workers came, won his trust and picked him up.

The cat has been named “Stunt Devil Bridges.”

He was checked out and found to be in good health except for an apparent respiratory infection.

He’s now available for adoption at the City of San Antonio’s Animal Care Services Shelter.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kelsey Otero was arrested on charges of driving with a suspended license and failure to appear...
Suspicious vehicle report at South Windsor school leads to woman’s arrest
Channel 3's Pizza Playoffs Great 8 matchups.
Where is the best pizza in Connecticut? The pizza playoffs continue!
Sebastian Andrews was charged with murdering his father's neighbor in Wilton, according to...
Neighbor dials 911 after witnessing attack in Wilton; son charged with murder
The I-Team is uncovering new information about the car crash in New York that killed five...
I-TEAM: DCF talked to families of Derby children before deadly NY crash
The following is a technical discussion written by Eyewitness News meteorologists.
Technical Discussion: Showers return today, with steadier rain on Saturday...

Latest News

Dashcam video released of stolen car chase in East Haven
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Push for crime reform after 5 teens steal car, lead police on wild chase in East Haven
In this photo provided by the U.S. Navy, the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS...
US denies Chinese claim it drove away American destroyer
Marisol
VIDEO: Police department looks to recruit women
High school gunman body's found
VIDEO: Denver police report student gunman's body found after shooting
TikTok hearing - morning business report - WFSB
MORNING BUSINESS REPORT: Interest rates rise, TikTok hearing, beef exports record