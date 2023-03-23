Channel 3 celebrates National Puppy Day with New England Puppy Rescue

ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) - Thursday marked National Puppy Day.

Channel 3 celebrated by inviting New England Puppy Rescue to its studios, and its two newest additions.

The rescue introduced Eyewitness News to Pearl and Peabody, sister and brother.

It said both are currently in a foster home and available for adoption.

“This is Pearl. She is up for adoption,” explained Marissa Squires, founder, New England Puppy Rescue. “She is about 11 weeks old. She’s going to be about 45-50 pounds. She is incredibly social. She loves other dogs, cats, kids. The only piece with her is that she’s deaf. She is still incredibly capable, she’s doing fantastic with her training, and she is looking for a family of her very own.”

To learn more about Pearl and Peabody, head to NewEnglandPuppyRescue.com or visit Dogology in Avon.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.