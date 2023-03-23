Contests
Channel 3 celebrates National Puppy Day with New England Puppy Rescue

Marissa from New England Puppy Rescue helps celebrate National Puppy Day.
By Marcy Jones
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 11:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) - Thursday marked National Puppy Day.

Channel 3 celebrated by inviting New England Puppy Rescue to its studios, and its two newest additions.

The rescue introduced Eyewitness News to Pearl and Peabody, sister and brother.

It said both are currently in a foster home and available for adoption.

“This is Pearl. She is up for adoption,” explained Marissa Squires, founder, New England Puppy Rescue. “She is about 11 weeks old. She’s going to be about 45-50 pounds. She is incredibly social. She loves other dogs, cats, kids. The only piece with her is that she’s deaf. She is still incredibly capable, she’s doing fantastic with her training, and she is looking for a family of her very own.”

To learn more about Pearl and Peabody, head to NewEnglandPuppyRescue.com or visit Dogology in Avon.

Kelsey Otero was arrested on charges of driving with a suspended license and failure to appear...
Channel 3's Pizza Playoffs Great 8 matchups.
Sebastian Andrews was charged with murdering his father's neighbor in Wilton, according to...
Luis Minaya.
Meteorologist Mike Slifer shows the weather for Thursday Mar. 23.
The plan is to put this proposal into effect in the 2024-2025 school year.
Initiative to bolster teacher recruitment in the state announced
The Mayor plans on making a special announcement.
WATCH LIVE: Waterbury mayor plans ‘special announcement’ during ‘State of the City’
