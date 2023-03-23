Contests
Hartford police renew efforts to recruit more women

The Hartford Police Department is renewing efforts to recruit more women.
By Jay Kenney and Marcy Jones
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The Hartford Police Department has renewed efforts to recruit more women.

The department said it has been taking part in a nationwide initiative to increase the amount of women police officers.

The initiative seeks to have a 30 percent female police force by 2030.

To inspire women to feel more empowered, the Hartford Police Department has been offering women’s self-defense classes.

The class is open to women over the age of 18 and encourages participants to learn how to defend themselves in dangerous situations, Hartford police said.

Additionally, the department said it hopes to inspire more women to consider a future with Hartford police.

Organizers said it all starts with representation.

“When they see someone that looks like them, I can speak to them in our language, and I can get them to see themselves being me [and] hopefully, piquing their interest in serving on the force,” said Lt. Marisol Rodriguez-Velez of the Hartford Police Department.

Interested applicants can call Rodriguez, who is the career development commander of the Hartford Police Department, at 860-757-4242 and follow the department’s Instagram.

The department is part of a nationwide push to have a 30% female force by 2030.

