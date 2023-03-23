Contests
Initiative to bolster teacher recruitment in the state to be announced

A classroom.(TeachMS.org)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 9:35 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - State leaders are aiming to strengthen Connecticut’s teacher recruitment and retention efforts.

At the start of the current academic year, the state had 1,200 vacant teaching positions.

Gov. Ned Lamont and education commissioner Charlene Russell-Tucker scheduled a news conference for Thursday morning to announce a new initiative. It’s set for 11 a.m. at Manchester High School in Manchester.

Lamont and Russell-Tucker said they will be joined by Manchester Mayor Jay Moran, state Department of Education chief talent officer Dr. Shuana Tucker, Connecticut Association of Public School Superintendents executive director Fran Rabinowitz, Connecticut Education Association president Kate Dias, AFT Connecticut vice president for preK-12 teachers Mary Yordon, local education officials and teachers, and legislators.

Last week, educators themselves proposed possible solutions to solve the state’s teacher shortage problem.

One was to offer teachers more pay. They said the average salary was $47,000. They proposed raising that to $60,000.

Another proposal sought to raise the minimum age for kindergarten. Only a few states allow 4-year-old children. One report showed Connecticut had the youngest start age in the country.

