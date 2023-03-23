Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Man turns stop at grocery store into $5 million lottery jackpot

Peter Sullivan won a $5 million lottery jackpot while stopping at a Florida Publix store.
Peter Sullivan won a $5 million lottery jackpot while stopping at a Florida Publix store.(Florida Lottery)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (Gray News) - A Delaware man turned a trip to the grocery store into a $5 million lottery jackpot.

According to the Florida Lottery, 66-year-old Peter Sullivan hit the $5 million top prize from the Gold Rush Limited scratch-off game after purchasing the ticket at a Publix supermarket in Delray Beach.

Lottery officials said the Delaware resident claimed his prize as a one-time lump sum payment of $3,960,000.

The Publix store will also receive a $2,000 commission for selling the winning ticket.

Florida officials said the $20 Gold Rush Limited game launched in September 2021. It features 32 top prizes of $5 million and 100 prizes of $1 million.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kelsey Otero was arrested on charges of driving with a suspended license and failure to appear...
Suspicious vehicle report at South Windsor school leads to woman’s arrest
Channel 3's Pizza Playoffs Great 8 matchups.
Where is the best pizza in Connecticut? The pizza playoffs continue!
Sebastian Andrews was charged with murdering his father's neighbor in Wilton, according to...
Neighbor dials 911 after witnessing attack in Wilton; son charged with murder
Luis Minaya.
Connecticut fugitive captured by U.S. Marshals in New York
Chief meteorologist Mark Dixon said we'll see increasing sunshine later in the day Friday.
Technical Discussion: Dry & brighter tomorrow... then, a chilly rain for part of the weekend!

Latest News

The Mayor plans on making a special announcement.
Waterbury mayor announces he will not run for re-election during ‘State of the City’
Sheriff deputies block a road in the town of Bailey, Colo., where authorities found an...
Denver high school shooting suspect dead, coroner confirms
Command Sgt. Maj. Carlos Evans was identified as a victim of a shooting that left five dead,...
Decorated soldier, 4 others killed in South Carolina shooting
Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis addresses reporters Thursday, March 23, 2023 in...
Police chief fires officer, releases video of shooting death in Virginia
Shou Chew, TikTok CEO, testified before Congress on Thursday.
TikTok CEO grilled by skeptical lawmakers on safety, content