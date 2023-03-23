Contests
Teens arrested for making movie theater bomb threat in Milford

Christian Cuomo and Tyvon Torres face charges for phoning in a bomb threat to a movie theater...
Christian Cuomo and Tyvon Torres face charges for phoning in a bomb threat to a movie theater in Milford, police said.(Milford police)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 10:12 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - Two teens faces charges for phoning in a bomb threat to a movie theater at mall in Milford.

Police arrested Christian Cuomo, 18, and 19-year-old Tyvon Torres, both of Wallingford, for the crime.

They said the Cinemark Movie Theater at the Connecticut Post Mall received a call around 1:30 p.m. on March 3 from someone who reported to have a bomb outside of the building.

“This initiated a heavy police response and officers cleared the parking lot and movie theater before deeming the call a hoax and finding that there was no viable threat,” Milford police said in a news release. “Through the continuing investigation, two suspects were identified as being responsible for making the hoax phone call.”

Arrest warrants were issued for Cuomo and Torres.

Both parties turned themselves in to Milford police.

Cuomo was charged with conspiracy to commit second-degree breach of peace and first-degree conspiracy to falsely reporting an incident.

Torres was charged with second-degree breach of peace, first-degree falsely reporting an incident, conspiracy to commit second-degree breach of peace, and first-degree conspiracy to falsely reporting an incident.

The two suspects were released with a promise to appear and scheduled to appear in Milford Superior Court in April.

